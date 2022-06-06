Local Listings
Hot and dry... mostly

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front today will result in little cooling. The direction of the breeze following the front will help keep high temperatures from reaching triple-digits in the Lubbock area for the next several days.

Despite a cold front, a weak one, temperatures will still peak about five degrees above average...
Despite a cold front, a weak one, temperatures will still peak about five degrees above average for the time of year.(KCBD First Alert)

A breeze of 10 to 20 mph from the north behind the front will shave a few degrees off today’s highs. Still, it will be a hot afternoon. Temperatures will peak about five degrees above average for early June.

June is, typically, one of the hottest months of the year in the Lubbock area.

Monday afternoon otherwise will be slightly breezy and mostly sunny.

Mostly fair skies tonight will give way to mostly cloudy Tuesday morning. Lows will range from the low 60s in the northwest to the low 70s in the southeast.

The rest of the work week is shaping up about the same. With the exception of a slight chance of an evening/overnight thunderstorm late Tuesday through Friday night. The chance of measurable rain at your location, however, is slim.

If the storm potential materializes, the most likely time is late Wednesday - Wednesday night.

Tuesday through Saturday temperatures will range from the 60s each morning to the 90s each afternoon.

You can always find more local weather - state and national, too - in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App. Get it from your app store.

