Hot temps but showers expected to return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While temperatures will remains in the 90s there will be a returning chance of some showers and storms on Tuesday and again Wednesday. Storms are expected to develop in New Mexico and move east to southeast and possibly impact the northern and central South Plains both evenings.

On Tuesday, there is a chance of isolated severe storms in the region from Muleshoe east to Childress. The primary threats would be hail of 1 inch in size and winds at or above 60 mph.

While there will be another potential for showers and storms on Wednesday the severe threat will be low for all of the region.

As for those daytime highs, keep the air conditioner going because afternoon temps will range from the 80s in the northern South Plains to near or above 100 from Seminole east to Snyder tomorrow and Wednesday.

In Lubbock, afternoon temperatures will return to the mid to upper 90s Friday and again Sunday and Monday. It could be a little cooler on Saturday.

