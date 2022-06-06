Lady Raiders announce return of Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lady Raider basketball and head coach Krista Gerlich are bringing back one of their own, as Texas Tech Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson is returning to her alma matter as an assistant coach.

After graduating from Texas Tech in 2003, Pierson spent the last 20 years playing and coaching in the WNBA.

𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐖𝐍 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐄 ‼️



Please welcome Lady Raider legend Plenette Pierson back to the 806



🔗- https://t.co/59567xsvpp#DigDeep | #WreckEm 🏀 pic.twitter.com/kBColo6Pbe — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) June 6, 2022

The sixth leading scorer in Lady Raider history, Pierson scored 1602 points in her Tech career including a career-best 624 points during the 2002-03 season. That mark is 13th all-time.

The Fourth overall pick in the 2003 WNBA Draft, Pierson spent 17 seasons in the WNBA playing for the Phoenix Mercury, Detroit Shock/Tulsa Shock, New York Liberty and Dallas Wings.

A three-time WNBA champion, Pierson also was named the inaugural WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year in 2007 after scoring 11.6 points a game. That season the forward led the Shock to the second of three consecutive WNBA Finals appearances.

Pierson also made an indelible mark on Lady Raider record books, as the Houston native is ranked inside the top-10 all-time in points (1602), points per game (15.4), field goals made (602), free throws made (398) and blocked shots (116).

A 2003 AP All-America selection, Pierson earned Big 12 Freshman of the Years honors in the 2000 season and was named to the Big 12 First Team in 2003. A true winner, Pierson helped lead the Lady Raiders to an overall record of 102-30 in her four seasons.

Tech made the NCAA Tournament in all four of those seasons, including a 2000 Big 12 Regular Season Championship. The Lady Raiders made four Sweet Sixteen appearances and a pair of Elite Eight trips in that span.

Currently coaching with the Minnesota Lynx, Pierson will leave her post with the Lynx and join the Lady Raiders for Summer workouts.

The Lynx are coming off an extremely successful 2021 season that saw the franchise go 22-10 en route to a second-place finish in the WNBA Western Conference. Minnesota has made the playoffs in all three seasons Pierson has spent working in the Twin Cities.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.