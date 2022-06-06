Mobile Printing Now Available at Lubbock Public Library

**From the City of Lubbock**

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Lubbock Public Library patrons can now print remotely or in the Library with personal smartphones, laptops and other devices through a new mobile printing service. This new service allows patrons to print to the library’s printers with ease, while maintaining privacy.

Patrons can print remotely by installing the PrinterOn App from their device’s app store to print from their smartphone or tablet. After selecting their preferred library location, they can then choose to print from photos, emails, documents and websites through the app. Printing is available in black & white for just 10 cents a page.

There are several exciting technology updates on the horizon at Lubbock Public Library, and mobile printing is just the beginning of making technology more accessible to the Lubbock community. To stay up-to-date on these developments, follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/lubbocklibrary

For more information on mobile printing, visit: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library/services

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.