LIVE: Red Raiders return to Lubbock after loss at Statesboro Regional
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Baseball Team has made it back home after a tough loss on Sunday eliminated them from postseason action.
They went 2 and 2 this weekend at the Statesboro, Georgia regional as the #3 seed.
On Sunday, they battled to the last pitch against Notre Dame and unfortunately fell 2-1, which ended their season.
Texas Tech finishes the season 39-22.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.