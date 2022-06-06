LIVE: Red Raiders return to Lubbock after loss at Statesboro Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Baseball Team has made it back home after a tough loss on Sunday eliminated them from postseason action.

They went 2 and 2 this weekend at the Statesboro, Georgia regional as the #3 seed.

On Sunday, they battled to the last pitch against Notre Dame and unfortunately fell 2-1, which ended their season.

Texas Tech finishes the season 39-22.

