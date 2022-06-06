Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on cover of “Dave Campell’s Texas Football” magazine

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football” officially unveiled the cover for its upcoming 2022 magazine, featuring Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire.

The cover also features Jeff Traylor, the head football coach for the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The magazine will highlight the professional history of the two men, including their careers coaching high school football and their journeys to the collegiate level.

“It is a dream come true to be on the cover of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football,” McGuire said. “This is so special to not only me and my family, but also every high school coach in the state of Texas. To see two former high school coaches on that cover is special. Dave Campbell’s has always kicked off football season for me, so to be on the cover this year in our first year building this program, that will be something I won’t forget.”

McGuire is the fourth Red Raider head football coach to grace the magazine’s cover. He is the first since the 2016 cover featuring Super Bowl-winner Patrick Mahomes II and former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Other notable Red Raiders previously featured include Michael Crabtree, Graham Harrell, Mike Leach, Rodney Allison and Donny Anderson.

Former head coach William Taylor “Spike” Dykes made two appearances on DCTF’s cover. First, in 1990 as an individual, and again in 1996 to commemorate the first season in the Big 12 Conference.

The magazine will provide analyses on every Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) collegiate programs and every high school football program in Texas.

The magazines will be released this summer on the DCTF’s website.

