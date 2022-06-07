Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

3 injured in rollover on Spur 327, expect traffic delays

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Motorists can expect delays due to a rollover on Spur 327 between Frankford Ave. and South Loop 289.

The rollover happened around 4 p.m.

The SUV rolled over in a ditch, and police officials say everyone inside the vehicle is out. One person has moderate injuries and two others have minor injuries.

The SUV was headed westbound.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist identified after chase, crash ends at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT says power demand to reach record

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Freeway near University Ave.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Marsha Sharp Fwy.
A crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at the Marsha Sharp Freeway eastbound access...
Police identify injured motorcycle driver in Tuesday morning crash
Three people were injured in a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and I-27 on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.
Three injured in crash at Marsha Sharp Fwy. and I-27
Traffic Alert logo
Two crashes shutting down north I-27, no injuries reported