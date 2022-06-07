3 injured in rollover on Spur 327, expect traffic delays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Motorists can expect delays due to a rollover on Spur 327 between Frankford Ave. and South Loop 289.

The rollover happened around 4 p.m.

The SUV rolled over in a ditch, and police officials say everyone inside the vehicle is out. One person has moderate injuries and two others have minor injuries.

The SUV was headed westbound.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

