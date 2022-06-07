Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

4-day work week trial starts in UK

Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.
Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic.(bongkarn thanyakij/Pexels via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The four-day work week is getting a trial run in the U.K. starting this week.

The pilot will last for six months and involves 3,300 workers across 70 companies, ranging from financial services to restaurants.

It’s the largest trial of its kind.

Workers won’t get a pay cut, but they will only work 80% of their full week in exchange for 100% productivity.

The program is run by a nonprofit called 4-Day Week Global in partnership with researchers from Cambridge, Oxford and Boston College.

Calls for greater work flexibility have grown since the start of the pandemic. Companies said this is a way to improve the mental health and well-being of workers.

Similar four-day work week trials in the U.S. and Canada will start in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT says power demand to reach record
Texas Tech announces return of Hall of Fame Alumna Plenette Pierson as assistant coach.
Lady Raiders announce return of Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson

Latest News

FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
The four-lane, two-story Taco Bell opened in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.
Reimagined two-story Taco Bell Defy opens in the Midwest – here’s what makes it unique
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Proud Boys documentarian to be among first Jan. 6 witnesses
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics