Active military get in free at the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Active military personnel and their families will receive free admission to the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum this summer.

The two institutions have teamed up with the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families and thousands of other museums across the nation to launch the Blue Star Museums program.

The program began on Armed Forces Day, May 21. The program will continue through Labor Day, September 5.

Free admission is available for those currently serving in the United States military, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Members of the Military Reserves, National Guardsmen, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps also qualify. Free admission will also be granted to up to five family members of the active military member.

Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention Common Access Card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance into participating Blue Star Museums. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program.

Find a map of participating institutions here.

