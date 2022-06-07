Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Celebrating the history and cultures of Quanah and the Medicine Mounds

The second annual Quanah Medicine Mounds Gathering will kick off at 8 AM on Friday, June 10...
The second annual Quanah Medicine Mounds Gathering will kick off at 8 AM on Friday, June 10 with a narrated bus tour of historic sites.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - You have seen them south of Highway 287 between Vernon and Quanah, Texas -- four hills standing silent. If they could talk, what stories could they tell? How many ancient tribes have seen them as spiritual monuments? What would they remember of the pitched battles of the mid-1800s that raged around them, in the conflicts between the nomadic cultures of Kiowa and Comanche, and incoming settlers intent on grazing and plowing?

The second annual Quanah Medicine Mounds Gathering will kick off at 8 AM on Friday, June 10 with a narrated bus tour of historic sites. From 1-5 PM that afternoon, the “At This Place History Conference” will feature Shane Lance, local author and historian; Bill Neeley, author of The Last Comanche Chief; Dustin Tahmahkera, PhD, great-great grandson of Quanah Parker and professor of Native American cultural studies at the University of Oklahoma; Kathryn Briner, PhD, Director of the Comanche Nation Language Department; and Mark Woommavovah, Chairman of the Comanche Nation.

Friday closes with Doug Stone in Concert with Brison Bursey in the Quanah High School Auditorium from 6 to 8:45 PM.

Saturday, June 11 begins with a fund-raising breakfast for Save Star House from 7 to 9 AM at the Quanah Country Club.

You can also enjoy the Quanah Parker Society Powwow co-hosted with the Oklahoma City Powwow Club, beginning at 2 PM on Saturday at the Quanah Ag Building/rodeo arena near the airport. The Quanah Parker Society is coordinating a limited number of guided tours to the Mounds on both Friday and Saturday.

REGISTER FOR MEDICINE MOUND TOUR AT: https://quanahparker.org/

Posted by Quanah Parker Medicine Mounds Gathering on Monday, April 11, 2022

Tickets and registration are available online. See AtThisPlace.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT says power demand to reach record
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Latest News

arts.gov/bluestarmuseums
Active military get in free at the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum
Covenant Children's holds a news conference on MIS-C cases in our area.
Covenant Health to host annual Storytellers fundraising event
Noon Notebook: Adult Protective Services
Noon Notebook: Adult Protective Services
Join us for a fun & casual amateur barbecue cook off to raise money for Family Promise of...
Mukewater Outfitters Barbecue Cookoff for Family Promise of Lubbock, Saturday, June 11