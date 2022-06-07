Celebrating the history and cultures of Quanah and the Medicine Mounds

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - You have seen them south of Highway 287 between Vernon and Quanah, Texas -- four hills standing silent. If they could talk, what stories could they tell? How many ancient tribes have seen them as spiritual monuments? What would they remember of the pitched battles of the mid-1800s that raged around them, in the conflicts between the nomadic cultures of Kiowa and Comanche, and incoming settlers intent on grazing and plowing?

The second annual Quanah Medicine Mounds Gathering will kick off at 8 AM on Friday, June 10 with a narrated bus tour of historic sites. From 1-5 PM that afternoon, the “At This Place History Conference” will feature Shane Lance, local author and historian; Bill Neeley, author of The Last Comanche Chief; Dustin Tahmahkera, PhD, great-great grandson of Quanah Parker and professor of Native American cultural studies at the University of Oklahoma; Kathryn Briner, PhD, Director of the Comanche Nation Language Department; and Mark Woommavovah, Chairman of the Comanche Nation.

Friday closes with Doug Stone in Concert with Brison Bursey in the Quanah High School Auditorium from 6 to 8:45 PM.

Saturday, June 11 begins with a fund-raising breakfast for Save Star House from 7 to 9 AM at the Quanah Country Club.

You can also enjoy the Quanah Parker Society Powwow co-hosted with the Oklahoma City Powwow Club, beginning at 2 PM on Saturday at the Quanah Ag Building/rodeo arena near the airport. The Quanah Parker Society is coordinating a limited number of guided tours to the Mounds on both Friday and Saturday.

Tickets and registration are available online. See AtThisPlace.com.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.