Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock ISD active shooting training

  • Lubbock ISD, police and other first responders are assessing the results of an active shooter training exercise at Monterey High School yesterday
  • The exercise included different scenarios, including de-escalation and reuniting students with parents
  • Details here: Lubbock ISD conducts active shooter training

Victims dies after Sunday shooting in Central Lubbock

Thieves target South Plains Food Bank vehicles

