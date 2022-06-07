Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock ISD active shooting training

Lubbock ISD, police and other first responders are assessing the results of an active shooter training exercise at Monterey High School yesterday

The exercise included different scenarios, including de-escalation and reuniting students with parents

Victims dies after Sunday shooting in Central Lubbock

Police found Steven Colon at a home near 25th and Ave. S

So far, no arrests have been made

Thieves target South Plains Food Bank vehicles

A thief stole the catalytic converters from four South Plains Food Bank vehicles

The theft forced the agency to use other vehicles to deliver food to senior clients and other counties

