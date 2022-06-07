Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Lubbock ISD active shooting training
- Lubbock ISD, police and other first responders are assessing the results of an active shooter training exercise at Monterey High School yesterday
- The exercise included different scenarios, including de-escalation and reuniting students with parents
- Details here: Lubbock ISD conducts active shooter training
Victims dies after Sunday shooting in Central Lubbock
- Police found Steven Colon at a home near 25th and Ave. S
- So far, no arrests have been made
- Read more here: Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Thieves target South Plains Food Bank vehicles
- A thief stole the catalytic converters from four South Plains Food Bank vehicles
- The theft forced the agency to use other vehicles to deliver food to senior clients and other counties
- You can help make up the cost with donations by going to https://www.spfb.org/
