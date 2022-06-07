Entire block evacuated in West Lubbock due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 5800 block of 6th Street in West Lubbock is being evacuated due to a gas leak.

A two-inch gas line was hit by a contractor trenching in an alleyway between 6th and 7th at Frankford Ave.

Traffic is being blocked to 6th and 7th Streets and Frankford Ave.

Firefighters are going door-to-door to evacuate the residents.

Atmos is on the scene.

Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area.

