KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lolly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lolly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a four-year-old shepherd pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for four months.

Lolly loves to run around and play with other dogs. She would do well with an active family, but she also likes to sunbathe. Lolly is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

