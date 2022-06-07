Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lolly

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lolly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a four-year-old shepherd pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for four months.

Lolly loves to run around and play with other dogs. She would do well with an active family, but she also likes to sunbathe. Lolly is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out our previous Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT says power demand to reach record
Texas Tech announces return of Hall of Fame Alumna Plenette Pierson as assistant coach.
Lady Raiders announce return of Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lolly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Lolly
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Buddy
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Karen
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Karen