LPD searching for missing man, asks for public’s help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is searching for Micajah Rhodes, 24.

LPD is asking for assistance from the public to located Rhodes.

Rhodes was last seen on May 15 around 5 p.m. in the Lynwood Townhomes area near Erskine St. and North Chicago Ave.

Rhodes is six feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray and black “Adidas” shirt, black basketball shorts and high-top shoes.

LPD encourages anyone with information to call Detective David Schreiber at (806) 775-2414.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.