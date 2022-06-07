Local Listings
Lubbock man tells police he was strangling a dog ‘because it ran away from him’

Jose Lindo, 69, was indicted today on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals
Jose Lindo, 69, was indicted today on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Grand Jury issued an indictment against Jose Lindo on June 7. The charges were related to animal cruelty toward a dog.

In November 2021, a Lubbock police officer discovered a suspicious vehicle parked on the embankment of the 800 block of E 19th St. When investigating, the officer heard yelps from an animal located deeper within the brush. The officer attempted to locate the commotion.

The LPD officer witnessed Lindo pinning a white dog to a large rock. Lindo was using his body weight to trap the dog and his hands were gripped firmly around the animal’s neck, the police report shows. When the officer announced his presence and confronted him, Lindo explained he was attempting to kill the dog for running away from him.

Lindo was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center without further incident.

An Animal Control officer arrived on the scene and took in the animal.

Lindo’s official charge is “Cruelty to Non-livestock Animal.”

He has since bonded out and is no longer in jail.

