Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.

Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT says power demand to reach record
Texas Tech announces return of Hall of Fame Alumna Plenette Pierson as assistant coach.
Lady Raiders announce return of Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson

Latest News

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine...
Goodyear to recall RV tires 19 years after last one was made
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director