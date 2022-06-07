Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police pursuit involving a motorcycle along Ave. Q ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Serious injuries were reported.

The chase was initiated at Ave. Q and 50th St. Police were chasing a possible stolen motorcycle.

The motorcyclist crashed at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Ave. Q. Northbound and eastbound traffic on the access road is being diverted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the...
Man dies from injuries after Sunday night shooting near 25th & S
Source: KCBD Video
2 adults, 2 children from Seminole killed in crash on US 180
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center
ERCOT expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record
ERCOT says power demand to reach record
Texas Tech announces return of Hall of Fame Alumna Plenette Pierson as assistant coach.
Lady Raiders announce return of Hall of Famer Plenette Pierson

Latest News

A few storms are possible this evening and overnight. If storms materialize, some may become...
South Plains Storm Outlook
arts.gov/bluestarmuseums
Active military get in free at the Buddy Holly Center and the Silent Wings Museum
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
The West Texas Rural Education Partnership just completed its first year recruiting and...
Districts feel impact as Texas Tech continues to address teacher shortage