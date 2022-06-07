Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A police pursuit involving a motorcycle along Ave. Q ended in a crash Tuesday morning. Serious injuries were reported.

The chase was initiated at Ave. Q and 50th St. Police were chasing a possible stolen motorcycle.

The motorcyclist crashed at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Ave. Q. Northbound and eastbound traffic on the access road is being diverted.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

