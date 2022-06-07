Slim rain chances tonight and Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Few could see a thunderstorm late tonight and again tomorrow, with the threat for large hail and damaging winds, but most of the South Plains will remain dry and warm.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

A bit cooler this afternoon with highs in the 80s to 90s, much warmer for our southern counties. Plenty of moisture in the air although no rain has come of it today. We do hold on to a slim shot at showers/storms late this evening into the overnight hours. Model guidance continues to point to the development of storms in eastern New Mexico with storms trying to move into the southern Texas panhandle/northern South Plains. Because of that, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the far northern portion of our viewing area under a slight (2/5) risk for hail up to quarter-sized and wind gusts up to 70 mph in any of these storms that develop. Storm chances are even slimmer for the southern half of the viewing area, and most of us will remain dry.

Stormcast (KCBD)

Partly cloudy skies will remain overnight tonight with low temps in the 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be generally light and variable overnight, but could become gusty from any outflow boundaries (or gusts of air) from storms that move to our north.

Tomorrow (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be similar to today- partly to mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and breezy winds from the east around 15 mph. Tomorrow brings about a 20% chance for storms to the area. Storm development again is most favorable for the northwestern half of the South Plains.

Slim rain chance Thursday and Friday, then drying out and heating up with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s for the weekend.

