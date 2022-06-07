South Plains Storm Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Storm chances, and your chance of rain, will remain slim to slight the next few days. So, yes, I’m saying there is a chance. At least for some of the KCBD viewing area.

While overnight thunderstorms passed to the north of us, they produced a cool and moist outflow that pushed south through the South Plains area this morning. We anticipate a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky through this morning.

Highs today will be similar to yesterday, peaking about 10 degrees above average across the southern KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

The morning clouds will give way to a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. High temperatures will be similar to yesterdays, ranging from the upper 80s in the northwest to a bit above 100 degrees in the southeast.

A few stray storms are possible this evening and overnight. There is a slim chance of rain at any given spot in the KCBD viewing area, though the northern viewing area is favored.

If storms materialize, some may become marginally severe. Hail up to about one inch in diameter and wind gusts up to about 60 mph are possible.

A few storms are possible this evening and overnight. If storms materialize, some may become marginally severe. (KCBD First Alert)

The better chance of rain, and storms, will be Wednesday night. At this time, however, the chance of rain at any specific location is slight. About 20 percent. Stay tuned, though, as some guidance this morning indicates our chance may be increasing.

Some overnight showers may linger into the early morning. A slim chance of rain remains through Thursday night.

Lightning is a risk with all thunderstorms. If you can clearly hear thunder or see lightning, you should move indoors immediately. The storm is near enough that lightning can strike at your location.

Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend. Temps will peak above average into early next week. In the Lubbock area, they will range from the upper 90s to the low 100s. Perhaps, the mid-100s.

The forecast section both here on our Weather Page, and in our Weather App, includes an hour-by-hour forecast for the next 48 hours, and a 10-Day Forecast. They are available for any location in the US. Change the location on our Weather Page by clicking on the pencil next to the city name in the Currents box. In the app by tapping on the location displayed at the top of the screen.

