Texas Women for the Arts awards 2 South Plains organizations with grants

Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), a non-profit organization whose mission is to be the leading voice...
Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), a non-profit organization whose mission is to be the leading voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, announced the recipients of the 2022 Texas Women for the Arts Awards (TWA).(Texas Cultural Trust)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thirty-three arts programs across the state will receive more than $170,000 in grants from the Texas Women for the Arts.

The arts programs were selected at the 16th Annual Meeting that took place in April in San Antonio.

“Since its inception in 2005, Texas Women for the Arts has awarded 318 grants, totaling nearly $3.7 million to arts programs across the state of Texas, and we are honored to continue this legacy in 2022,” said Heidi Marquez Smith, Executive Director of Texas Cultural Trust.

Two of the arts programs are in West Texas: Lubbock Community Theatre and the Contemporary Art Museum Plainview.

TWA grant applications for 2023 will open for submission on October 1, 2022, and will close on December 1, 2022. For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust and their Texas Women for the Arts program, please visit www.txculturaltrust.org.

