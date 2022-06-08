Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Cranking up the heat for the rest of the week

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cooler afternoon today thanks to a weak front that pushed through, but temperatures return to the 90s and even lower 100s by the weekend.

Forecast high temps
Forecast high temps(KCBD)

A mostly sunny and cooler afternoon today, highs in the 70s to 80s across the South Plains. We will begin to see some cloud cover increase this evening, along with a very slim chance for an isolated storm favoring the southwestern portion of the KCBD viewing area. Rain chance is nearly zero in Lubbock. Clouds will hang around and temps will dip into the 60s to lower 70s overnight.

Overnight lows
Overnight lows(KCBD)

With temps in the 60s for most of us and dew points around that same degree, patchy fog is possible across the viewing area tomorrow morning. Fog should clear out along with cloud cover as the sun comes up. Temperatures will be on the rise tomorrow with highs in the 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the east turning south around 15-20 mph. There is a very, very slim chance for isolated storms tomorrow but most of the area will remain dry.

Precip chance
Precip chance(KCBD)

Rain chances beyond tomorrow afternoon drop to zero for the rest of the week through the weekend. We look to remain dry through most of next week as well. But as rain chances decrease, temperatures increase. Highs topping out in the upper 90s for Friday, lower 100s both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist identified after chase, crash ends at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Entire block evacuated in West Lubbock due to gas leak
LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City

Latest News

Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend.
Heat, humidity, and a few storms
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 06/8/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Wednesday, June 8
KCBD News at 4 forecast - 6/8/2022
KCBD News at 4 forecast - 6/8/2022
GDL Weather - Wednesday, June 8, 2022
GDL Weather - Wednesday June 8, 2022