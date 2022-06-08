Cranking up the heat for the rest of the week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cooler afternoon today thanks to a weak front that pushed through, but temperatures return to the 90s and even lower 100s by the weekend.

A mostly sunny and cooler afternoon today, highs in the 70s to 80s across the South Plains. We will begin to see some cloud cover increase this evening, along with a very slim chance for an isolated storm favoring the southwestern portion of the KCBD viewing area. Rain chance is nearly zero in Lubbock. Clouds will hang around and temps will dip into the 60s to lower 70s overnight.

With temps in the 60s for most of us and dew points around that same degree, patchy fog is possible across the viewing area tomorrow morning. Fog should clear out along with cloud cover as the sun comes up. Temperatures will be on the rise tomorrow with highs in the 90s to lower 100s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the east turning south around 15-20 mph. There is a very, very slim chance for isolated storms tomorrow but most of the area will remain dry.

Rain chances beyond tomorrow afternoon drop to zero for the rest of the week through the weekend. We look to remain dry through most of next week as well. But as rain chances decrease, temperatures increase. Highs topping out in the upper 90s for Friday, lower 100s both Saturday and Sunday.

