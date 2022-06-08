Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Residents allowed to return home after gas leak
- Residents are back home after a contractor hit a gas line in northwest Lubbock
- Firefighters evacuated residents on 6th Street between Frankford and Fulton for several hours
- Read more here: LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood
Four Lubbock police officers return from Uvalde
- The officers provided security details and funeral escorts
- The officers say they were humbled by the experience
- Read more here: Lubbock police officers return home from Uvalde
Federal drought relief for farmers
- The federal government is expanding its relief program to help farmers affected by the ongoing drought
- producers who reported losses in 2020 and 2021 can apply for help, the deadline is July 22
- Here’s what local producers had to say: South Plains producers: federal assistance ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.