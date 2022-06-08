Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Residents allowed to return home after gas leak

Residents are back home after a contractor hit a gas line in northwest Lubbock

Firefighters evacuated residents on 6th Street between Frankford and Fulton for several hours

Read more here: LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood

Four Lubbock police officers return from Uvalde

The officers provided security details and funeral escorts

The officers say they were humbled by the experience

Read more here: Lubbock police officers return home from Uvalde

Federal drought relief for farmers

The federal government is expanding its relief program to help farmers affected by the ongoing drought

producers who reported losses in 2020 and 2021 can apply for help, the deadline is July 22

Here’s what local producers had to say: South Plains producers: federal assistance ‘couldn’t have come at a better time’

