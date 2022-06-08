Local Listings
Heat, humidity, and a few storms

By Steve Divine
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High humidity is resulting in areas of low clouds and patchy fog this morning. Areas of low visibility area possible, especially in rural areas.

Storms in the Panhandle overnight may move into the northern KCBD viewing area this morning. These may produce damaging wind gusts, hail up to about an inch, and flooding downpours.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, humid, and very warm. Highs will range from the low 80s to the mid-90s.(KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, humid, and very warm. Highs will range from the low 80s to the mid-90s, from the northwest to the southeast.

Thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight. There greatest potential is over the western viewing area. There is a slight chance of storms, and rain, in the Lubbock area. Some of these storms may become marginally severe. Hail up to about one inch in diameter, wind gusts up to about 60 mph, and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

Thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight. There greatest potential is over the western viewing area. There is a slight chance of storms, and rain, in Lubbock. Some of these storms may become marginally severe.(KCBD First Alert)

Some overnight showers may linger into the early Thursday morning.

Planning to be outside this evening? Keep an eye on our KCBD Interactive Radar for the possible storms mentioned. You’ll find it in both our Weather App and here on our Weather Page. Both are free.

Plus, if you enable notifications the app will alert you to any watches or warnings which may be issued.

Also, with both platforms you can get current conditions and a pin-point hour-by-hour forecast for any location. Simply set the location to your point of interest.

Lightning is a risk with all thunderstorms. If you can clearly hear thunder or see lightning, you should move indoors immediately. The storm is near enough that lightning can strike at your location.

Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend.
Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend.(KCBD First Alert)

Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend. Temps will peak above average into early next week. In the Lubbock area, they will range from the upper 90s Friday, to near 100 Saturday, to the low 100s Sunday.

