Heat, humidity, and a few storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - High humidity is resulting in areas of low clouds and patchy fog this morning. Areas of low visibility area possible, especially in rural areas.

Storms in the Panhandle overnight may move into the northern KCBD viewing area this morning. These may produce damaging wind gusts, hail up to about an inch, and flooding downpours.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, humid, and very warm. Highs will range from the low 80s to the mid-90s. (KCBD First Alert)

Thunderstorms are possible this evening and overnight. There greatest potential is over the western viewing area. There is a slight chance of storms, and rain, in the Lubbock area. Some of these storms may become marginally severe. Hail up to about one inch in diameter, wind gusts up to about 60 mph, and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

Some overnight showers may linger into the early Thursday morning.

Lightning is a risk with all thunderstorms. If you can clearly hear thunder or see lightning, you should move indoors immediately. The storm is near enough that lightning can strike at your location.

Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend. Temps will peak above average into early next week. In the Lubbock area, they will range from the upper 90s Friday, to near 100 Saturday, to the low 100s Sunday.

