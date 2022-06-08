Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jess

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jess, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a two-year-old pit mix and has been at the shelter for more than three months.

Jess loves to walk on the leash. Staff says she’s eager to meet new people and is super friendly. She gets along well with other dogs. Jess is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lolly.

