Lubbock Cooper announces head football coach

Joe Sexton, Lubbock Cooper head coach(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Cooper will open a new High School in 2023.

Lubbock Cooper Liberty is under construction on Woodrow Road between Quaker & Slide.

The Liberty Patriots have hired their head football coach, Joe Sexton, a longtime Lubbock Cooper Pirates Coach.

The school will open in 2023 with Freshman & Sophomores and add Juniors in 2024 and Seniors in 2025.

Watch my interview with Coach Sexton as he talks about starting from scratch, what classification they might be and what rivals they might face.

Congrats to Coach Sexton.

