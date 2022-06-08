Lubbock County Expo Center taking questions at Summer Expo Echo Tour town halls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Expo Center (LCEC) is hosting town halls this summer to answer questions the public may have about the development of the facility.

The City of Lubbock has now approved the building permit for the site off North Loop 289 and North University Avenue, but private fundraising is still the crux to breaking ground on what’s been estimated to cost $120 million.

“The biggest questions I get, When are you gonna break ground? How’s your fundraising going?,” Randy Jordan, chairman of the Lubbock County Expo Center, said. “We’re just really getting rolling with our fundraising. It’s real tough to go and talk to anybody about giving money or funding when you’ve got an economy that we just come out of and also we’re faced with right now with some things with costs going up and inflation. So, there are some challenges when it comes to the fundraising side as well.”

The LCEC is calling the town halls the Summer Expo Echo Tour (SEET).

“We felt like that was a way that we could let the public know about the progress,” Jordan said. “The planning and the designing and all that. It’s not a very glitzy-type process that we’ve gone through over the last couple of years. Now that we’re a little further along, we felt like this is a way that we could keep everybody in tune with the progress the Expo Center is making.”

The next SEET meeting is June 14 inside the dining area of United Supermarkets off 50th Street and Avenue Q. The event starts at 6 p.m.

“People want it and they voted for it,” Jordan said. “It was a need that we have to help our quality of life here in Lubbock County. Everybody is just anxious, they just say okay, let’s go, let’s go. So, that’s what we’re trying to do.”

For updates on the next three meeting locations, follow the LCEC on Facebook.

