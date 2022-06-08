Local Listings
Lubbock police officers return home from Uvalde

Four Lubbock police officers who traveled to Uvalde after the school shooting are now back home.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four Lubbock police officers who traveled to Uvalde after the school shooting are now back home.

The officers were there to help serve the citizens through security details and funeral escorts. They say they were humbled by their experiences and thankful they could serve the families of those lost, even if in a small way and represent Lubbock while doing it.

“This by far was one of the most difficult assignment I’ve had as a police officer. as i continue my career it will stick with me as one of the most difficult opportunities, assignments that I’ve had,” Officer Stacy Garcia said. “It was so impactful, so emotional, just such a unique opportunity and just the ability to serve is something that will stay with me.”

Four Lubbock Police Officers returned from Uvalde yesterday after serving the citizens there through security details...

Posted by Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Meanwhile four other Lubbock first responders are still in Uvalde. Members of Lubbock Fire Rescue are working with the “critical incident stress management team.”

They are doing their part to treat the mental health needs of other first responders. No word on how long they will stay there.

