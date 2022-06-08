Local Listings
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says

Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and the Major Crash Investigations Unit say the driver of a motorcycle injured in a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q has died from his injuries.

According to police, officers observed 30-year-old Torey Timmons running a red light at 50th Street and Avenue Q, around 9 a.m., Tuesday.

After Timmons fled the scene, police canceled pursuit near 19th Street and Avenue Q, while Timmons continued on Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Police say a GMC pick-up with two passengers was traveling south on Avenue Q. The GMC pickup attempted to turn east onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The motorcycle ran a red light and struck the GMC pick-up.

Timmons was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

Timmons died from his injuries on June 8. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

