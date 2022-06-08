Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and the Major Crash Investigations Unit say the driver of a motorcycle injured in a crash at Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue Q has died from his injuries.

According to police, officers observed 30-year-old Torey Timmons running a red light at 50th Street and Avenue Q, around 9 a.m., Tuesday.

After Timmons fled the scene, police canceled pursuit near 19th Street and Avenue Q, while Timmons continued on Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Police say a GMC pick-up with two passengers was traveling south on Avenue Q. The GMC pickup attempted to turn east onto the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road. The motorcycle ran a red light and struck the GMC pick-up.

Timmons was transported to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

Timmons died from his injuries on June 8. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.