Nazareth wins 1A State Semifinal game

NAZARETH, Texas (KCBD) - Nazareth knocked off Kennard 1-0 Wednesday morning in the 1A State Baseball Semifinals at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

Nazareth scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the first inning.

Swift pitcher Trent Gerber only allowed three hits striking out 10. He is 13-0 on the season.

Gerber threw 95 pitches so he has 15 pitches available in Thursday’s Title game.

Nazareth is at State for the second year in a row. They lost in the State Semifinals last year.

Nazareth (21-1) will face the D’Hanis/Abbott winner Thursday morning at 9am for the 1A State Championship in Round Rock.

Best of luck to the Swifts and Coach Tyler Goodwin

