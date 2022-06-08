New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards battled back from a 3-0 deficit, but they came up short dropping a 4-3 2A State Semifinal game to Valley Mills in Round Rock, Wednesday afternoon.

Valley Mills scored three in the third, including two runs on a play that had two Leopard errors.

New Home battled back getting one in the 5th and then two in the sixth. Reagan Fiedler’s base hit tied the game at 3.

Valley Mills scored one in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for the 4-3 win.

New Home finishes the season 33-4.

