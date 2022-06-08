Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals

New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals
New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards battled back from a 3-0 deficit, but they came up short dropping a 4-3 2A State Semifinal game to Valley Mills in Round Rock, Wednesday afternoon.

Valley Mills scored three in the third, including two runs on a play that had two Leopard errors.

New Home battled back getting one in the 5th and then two in the sixth. Reagan Fiedler’s base hit tied the game at 3.

Valley Mills scored one in the bottom of the sixth to hold on for the 4-3 win.

New Home finishes the season 33-4.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist identified after chase, crash ends at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Entire block evacuated in West Lubbock due to gas leak
LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City

Latest News

Nazareth knocked off Kennard 1-0 Wednesday morning in the 1A State Baseball Semifinals at Dell...
Nazareth wins 1A State Semifinal game
Joe Sexton, Lubbock Cooper head coach
Lubbock-Cooper announces head football coach for Liberty High School
The Liberty Patriots have hired their head football coach: Joe Sexton, a longtime Lubbock...
Lubbock Cooper Liberty High School hires Joe Sexton to Coach Patriots Football
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City