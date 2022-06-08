Local Listings
South Plains Community Action Association Glow in the Park event

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - South Plains Community Action Association’s Navigator Program is hosting a health and resource fair to bring together organizations throughout Lubbock and showcase them to the public.

The event will have trained and certified SPCAA navigators on site to assist individuals in the health insurance enrollment process. The event will also include numerous agencies providing information on their services. This will be a fun summer event filled with food trucks, snacks, fun activities, and glow sticks to “Light Up the Park!”

The event will be held on June 10thfrom 6pm to 9pm at Safety City located in Clapp Park-4500 Avenue U. Entrance to the event is completely free to the public and no reservation is needed to attend.

We encourage community members of all ages to come join us for an evening filled with fun and wellness!

About the SPCAA Project CHAMPS Navigator Program

The Navigator Program assists community members in 15 counties of the South Plains area in applying for health insurance coverage through the Federal Marketplace-more commonly known as, healthcare.gov. Services are free of charge and scheduled via appointment. Appointments can be done in-person or virtually. Bilingual navigators are available for individuals who require Spanish language assistance.

