Two of seven appointees to Texas Medical Board District Review Committees tied to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed two of Lubbock’s own to the Texas Medical Board District Review Committees.

Lubbock-born Celeste Caballero is a pediatrician with Covenant Medical Group and a board member of the Lubbock County Medical Society. She is a past president of the Concho Valley Medical Society, a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the Texas Medical Association. Caballero received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Mindi McLain of Amarillo is a graduate from the Texas Tech University School of Law. The Texas Tech alumna is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Amarillo Area Bar Association, and Texas Panhandle Women. Additionally, she serves on the West Texas A&M University Enterprise Center Executive Council and is Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Texas Panhandle Regional Development Corporation. McLain received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Both women were appointed to the Texas Medical Board District Three Review Committee.

The review committees are used to evaluate “medical practices and professional competency,” according to the Texas Medical Board’s website. The members of the review committees make recommendations based on investigations conducted by the Texas Medical Board.

Four other Texas medical professionals were appointed to three other review committees.

