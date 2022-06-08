Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.(City of Amarillo)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance camera at the Amarillo Zoo.

Security cameras captured the image around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 inside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo.

The city is encouraging the public to submit ideas for what the figure could be.

For now, the strange visitor is referred to as a UAO - Unidentified Amarillo Object.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist identified after chase, crash ends at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Entire block evacuated in West Lubbock due to gas leak
LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
Traffic alert
3 injured in rollover on Spur 327, expect traffic delays

Latest News

Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend.
Heat, humidity, and a few storms
GDL Weather - Wednesday, June 8, 2022
GDL Weather - Wednesday June 8, 2022
Joe Sexton, Lubbock Cooper head coach
Lubbock-Cooper announces head football coach for Liberty High School
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief