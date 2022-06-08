Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers

Expert: Now is the best time to pay down credit cards
By Roxanne Reid and Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - In an effort to fight inflation, The Federal Reserve recently raised interest rates by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in two decades.

The rate hikes from the Fed raises interest rates for borrowers. This means applying for a new loan or paying an adjustable-rate loan or credit card will likely cost more.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said your minimum credit card payments could rise.

“It might not look like a lot initially. It might be $10, $20 depending on how much you have on that credit card, but it does add up over time,” Dale said.

She advises, if you have multiple credit card debt, look at which credit card has the highest interest rate and attack that first and put any extra payments on that card.

There is one benefit of the fed raising rates; you could earn more in your savings accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist identified after chase, crash ends at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Entire block evacuated in West Lubbock due to gas leak
LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
Traffic alert
3 injured in rollover on Spur 327, expect traffic delays

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you
Noon Notebook: SPCAA Glow in the Park event
Noon Notebook: SPCAA Glow in the Park event
Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend.
Heat, humidity, and a few storms
The Texas Medical Board logo.
Two of seven appointees to Texas Medical Board District Review Committees tied to Lubbock