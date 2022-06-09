Chance for showers late Thursday into Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of late night and early morning showers and storms are possible in the northern South Plains Thursday and Friday.

A few of the storms could be severe with 1-inch hail and winds of 60+ mph. The greatest potential for rain will be in the Panhandle and northern communities of Muleshoe east to Matador and Paducah.

Storms will slowly move out of the area early Friday morning and then it will become mostly sunny and hot.

I expect afternoon highs to climb to around 100 degrees from Lubbock south and southeast.

Moving into the weekend it will sunny and hot with afternoon temps at or above 100 degrees for most of the region. The heat and humidity will make the heat dangerous for persons along and east of the Caprock and in the southeastern South Plains.

There may be a slight rain chance in northern areas Saturday afternoon and evening but it’s a slim chance.

Afternoon temps will drop some by next week.

