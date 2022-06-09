Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Chance for showers late Thursday into Friday morning

Another round of late night and early morning showers and storms are possible in the northern...
Another round of late night and early morning showers and storms are possible in the northern South Plains Thursday and Friday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another round of late night and early morning showers and storms are possible in the northern South Plains Thursday and Friday.

A few of the storms could be severe with 1-inch hail and winds of 60+ mph. The greatest potential for rain will be in the Panhandle and northern communities of Muleshoe east to Matador and Paducah.

Storms will slowly move out of the area early Friday morning and then it will become mostly sunny and hot.

I expect afternoon highs to climb to around 100 degrees from Lubbock south and southeast.

Moving into the weekend it will sunny and hot with afternoon temps at or above 100 degrees for most of the region. The heat and humidity will make the heat dangerous for persons along and east of the Caprock and in the southeastern South Plains.

There may be a slight rain chance in northern areas Saturday afternoon and evening but it’s a slim chance.

Afternoon temps will drop some by next week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
A Lubbock man is accused of sexually abusing his adopted son for nearly a decade.
Lubbock man accused of sexually abusing child for a decade
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods

Latest News

This afternoon will be a little hotter, tomorrow much hotter, and this weekend very hot.
Near record-heat this weekend
Daybreak Weather - Thursday, June 9, 2022
Daybreak Weather - Thursday, June 9, 2022
Forecast high temps
Cranking up the heat for the rest of the week
Hot and dry will be the weather story Friday through the weekend.
Heat, humidity, and a few storms