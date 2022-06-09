Critterfest returns June 23-26 at Science Spectrum

Provided by Science Spectrum

Lubbock’s Largest Annual Animal Event is Back…

CRITTERFEST ‘22

It’s a Zoo in Here!

Thurs., Fri., Sat., & Sun. - June 23, 24, 25 & 26

(10:00am to 6:00pm daily)

Lubbock’s most popular annual animal event is back again this June. No where else in town can you see elephants, bears, alligators, crocodiles, camels, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits, lemurs, a kangaroo, a macaw, big snakes and tortoises, as well as tons of other cool animals as the Science Spectrum literally turns into a Zoo for four days. Awesome and amazing animal acts, as well as the extremely popular petting zoo, pony and camel rides, live agility dog and police K-9 demonstrations continue to make this event a hit for the whole family!

Two exciting shows will be featured at this year’s CritterFest. Rosaire’s Bears and Crocodile Encounters will headline the always popular animal entertainment. Rosaire’s Bears is an educational live bear act that will astound audiences with the beauty and intelligence of these amazing animals. Crocodile Encounters is an educational reptile show that will introduce you to American alligators, Nile crocodiles and a variety of other awesome reptiles in order to educate the public about conserving these often misunderstood animals. Both shows are always a huge hit with audiences of all ages!

Schedule of Daily Showtimes:

Rosaire’s Bears Show: Thursday, Friday & Sunday - 11:00am, 2:00 & 5:00pm

Saturday only – 11:00am, 1:00, 3:00 & 5:00pm

Crocodile Encounters: Thursday, Friday & Sunday – 12:00 & 4:00pm

Saturday only – 12:00 noon, 2:00 & 4:00pm

Your ticket to CritterFest not only includes viewing of all the amazing animals on display and getting up close and personal seating to all of the exciting shows, but even includes regular Museum admission. The Science Spectrum Museum is home to Lubbock’s only public aquarium exhibit,

Texas Alive: the Brazos River Journey!, a 6000 square foot permanent exhibit with both fresh and saltwater fish and other native Texas animals.

Tickets for CritterFest ‘22 can only be purchased at the door each day of the event! Box office opens at 10:00am daily.

General Admission Ticket rates for CritterFest ‘22:

Adults: $12.50

Children (3-12): $10.50

Seniors (60+): $10.50

Museum Member Admission Prices for CritterFest ‘22 Shows:

$5.00 Adults

$4.00 Children

*Children 2 and under receive free event admission.

**Additional fees for animal feeding, rides, or photos will apply.

For more event information the public may call 806-745-2525, or visit www.sciencespectrum.org.

