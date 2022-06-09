Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Motorcyclist in police chase in North Lubbock dies from injuries
- Police say Torey Timmons ran a red light at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q and hit a pickup truck
- He died Wednesday at the hospital
- More: Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
California man in custody after threatening Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh
- Police arrested the man near Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland
- He was armed with a handgun, knife and pepper spray
- Read more here: Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh
House lawmakers passed the ‘Protecting Our Kids’ Act
- It would raise the age to buy semi-automatic guns, ban large capacity ammunition magazine and establish gun storage
- But, the measure is expected to fail in the Senate
- Details here: House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.