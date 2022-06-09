Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist in police chase in North Lubbock dies from injuries

Police say Torey Timmons ran a red light at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q and hit a pickup truck

He died Wednesday at the hospital

More: Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says

California man in custody after threatening Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

Police arrested the man near Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland

He was armed with a handgun, knife and pepper spray

Read more here: Armed man arrested for threat to kill Justice Kavanaugh

House lawmakers passed the ‘Protecting Our Kids’ Act

It would raise the age to buy semi-automatic guns, ban large capacity ammunition magazine and establish gun storage

But, the measure is expected to fail in the Senate

Details here: House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

