Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Motorcyclist in police chase in North Lubbock dies from injuries

California man in custody after threatening Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh

House lawmakers passed the ‘Protecting Our Kids’ Act

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Joe Sexton, Lubbock Cooper head coach
Lubbock-Cooper announces head football coach for Liberty High School

Latest News

This afternoon will be a little hotter, tomorrow much hotter, and this weekend very hot.
Near record-heat this weekend
The Lubbock County Expo Center hosts town hall meetings about the progress on the facility.
Lubbock County Expo Center taking questions at Summer Expo Echo Tour town halls
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo