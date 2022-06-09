Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jerry

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Jerry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a nine-month-old pit cattle dog mix who has been at the shelter for about five months.

Jerry loves car rides and exploring new places. Staff says she’s a confident and friendly dog. Jerry is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jess.

