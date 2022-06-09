Local Listings
Levelland Animal Shelter at max capacity, seeking adopters and fosters to avoid euthanizing puppies

Levelland Animal Shelter adoptables
Levelland Animal Shelter adoptables(Levelland Animal Shelter)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Animal Shelter is at max capacity with more animals coming in.

The shelter is calling on the public for immediate adoptions and fosters to avoid euthanizing any of the current animals housed at the shelter.

Adoptions are free. About 20 puppies and 18 kittens are currently available for adoption.

Pictures of the animals can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Check out many of the dogs and puppies available:

For information about any of the animals, fostering procedures or adoption details, contact the shelter at (806)891-0829.

