Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Fort Worth man died at a Lubbock hospital after a crash in Andrews County Sunday afternoon.

DPS officials say the crash happened on SH 115 at FM 181, 13 miles west of Andrews. Investigators say driver Terrence Vereecke, 40, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection and was struck by a semi.

Vereecke was taken to Covenant Medical Center by helicopter. He died at the hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the semi, Ruben Aguire-Molina, 32, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe

Latest News

KCBD News at Noon
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Presser
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Presser - VOD
Daybreak Weather - Thursday, June 9, 2022
Daybreak Weather - Thursday, June 9, 2022
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief