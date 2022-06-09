Man dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Andrews

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Fort Worth man died at a Lubbock hospital after a crash in Andrews County Sunday afternoon.

DPS officials say the crash happened on SH 115 at FM 181, 13 miles west of Andrews. Investigators say driver Terrence Vereecke, 40, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection and was struck by a semi.

Vereecke was taken to Covenant Medical Center by helicopter. He died at the hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the semi, Ruben Aguire-Molina, 32, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

