NASA forms team to study UFOs

A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.
A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.(Defense Department via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) - NASA is assembling a team to study unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs.

The agency says it wants to know more about incidents that cannot be identified as aircraft or any known natural phenomena.

It says it is interested because of national security and air safety and notes there is no evidence they are alien in nature.

The study begins in early fall and is expected to take nine months.

It will focus on identifying available data from the government, civilians, nonprofits and companies. It will also focus on how to best collect future data and how NASA can use it to move the scientific understanding of it forward.

The team’s work will be independent from the work that the Department of Defense is doing on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

