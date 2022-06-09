Nazareth drops 1A State Title game to D’Hanis

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in their first ever UIL Baseball State Championship game, the Nazareth Swifts came up on the losing end 4-0 to D’Hanis in the 1A Title game in Round Rock.

The Cowboys scored one run in the 4th and three runs in the fifth.

The Swifts were at State for the second year in a row.

They lost in the State Semifinals last year.

Nazareth only has one Senior on their roster so they will try to get back again.

The Swifts under first year Head Coach Tyler Goodwin finish 21-2 and State Runner-up!

Congrats to the Swifts on a great season.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.