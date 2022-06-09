Near record-heat this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One more slim chance of a storm, and rain, but we are headed into a dry and very hot period. Over the next few afternoon Lubbock area temperatures will soar to near and even a bit above 100 degrees. This is, after all, our hot season.

Patchy fog is possible this morning. Drivers may encounter low visibility, especially in rural areas. Please drive to conditions.

Hotter this afternoon with highs near average for the date. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy, also. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s, with triple-digits expected over the southeastern KCBD viewing area. Otherwise it will be mostly sunny and breezy.

The next chance of storms and rain, and likely the last chance for a while, is this evening. Storms are expected to develop this afternoon to the west in New Mexico. They will drift eastward. If they hold together, they may make it into the South Plains this evening. Your chance of rain is slim.

The next chance of storms and rain, and likely the last chance for a while, is this evening. (KCBD First Alert)

It’s going to get very hot Friday afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-100s (that is, around 104 to 106°) in the southeastern viewing area. It also will be mostly sunny and breezy.

It will be even hotter this weekend. Lubbock-area highs will peak near 100 Saturday and the low 100s Sunday.

This afternoon will be a little hotter, tomorrow much hotter, and this weekend very hot. (KCBD)

Temperatures are expected to ease only slightly mid- to late week (next week). Concurrently there may be a slight uptick in storm chances. A slight chance of rain.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. It is directly responsible for or contributes to hundreds of fatalities each year. Heat can be very taxing on the body. Heat related illnesses can occur with even a short period of exposure. Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others.

Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.

Older adults, particularly those with pre-existing diseases, take certain medications, live alone or with limited mobility, who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects, including death.

People with chronic medical conditions are more likely than healthy people to have a serious health problem during a heat wave.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.

It is NEVER safe to leave a child, disabled person or pet unattended in a car. Even in winter.

If you have a toddler in your household, lock your cars, even in your own driveway. Kids play in cars or wander outside and get into a car and can die in 10 minutes!

This year already three children have died in hot cars.

Avoid strenuous activity during the afternoon and early evening. People who work outside should be especially cautious. Your body’s ability to deal with hot weather diminishes each day the heat wave continues. There’s even an app for that.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in conjunction with the CDC, has a free Heat Safety Tool app. It’s goal is to be a useful resource for planning outdoor work activities based on how hot it feels throughout the day. Featuring real-time heat index and hourly forecasts, specific to your location, as well as occupational safety and health recommendations. Read more about it here: https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/topics/heatstress/heatapp.html

For more heat safety tips, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

One more slim chance of a storm, and rain, but we are headed into a dry and very hot period. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.