Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut Elementary School in Gadsden, Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside an elementary school in Alabama on Thursday, according to the county sheriff.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching a door to the school and possibly attempting to gain access. After being notified, a Rainbow City school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police were called to the scene to assist.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said there was a physical altercation involving the SRO and the suspect. The SRO sustained minor injuries.

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what transpired after police arrived or what led up to the man’s death.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all of them are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the breaks on rising car insurance costs
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit