Seminole legend Cade Barnard returns to inspire young athletes

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole local legend Cade Barnard returned home from playing football with Army to inspire some young athletes on Wednesday.

The young Indian athletes gathered around to listen to the wise words of the infamous Seminole running back. Barnard recently wrapped up his four years of playing running back at Army.

Barnard said that one of his most valuable lessons learned was when he realized, “Once you get to that mindset that you only want the person to your right, the person to your left to succeed, all the sudden, your success comes easier.”

Barnard expressed his gratitude for the people of Seminole:

“I want to thank God for letting me grow up in this town... I am truly truly grateful for all of them.”

It was great to see Cade back in Seminole and there is no doubt he will be successful in the future.

