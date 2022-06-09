Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Seminole legend Cade Barnard returns to inspire young athletes

By Berkeley Adams
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole local legend Cade Barnard returned home from playing football with Army to inspire some young athletes on Wednesday.

The young Indian athletes gathered around to listen to the wise words of the infamous Seminole running back. Barnard recently wrapped up his four years of playing running back at Army.

Barnard said that one of his most valuable lessons learned was when he realized, “Once you get to that mindset that you only want the person to your right, the person to your left to succeed, all the sudden, your success comes easier.”

Barnard expressed his gratitude for the people of Seminole:

“I want to thank God for letting me grow up in this town... I am truly truly grateful for all of them.”

It was great to see Cade back in Seminole and there is no doubt he will be successful in the future.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist identified after chase, crash ends at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe
Entire block evacuated in West Lubbock due to gas leak
LFR: Leak controlled, residents can return after cut gas line forces evacuations in West Lubbock neighborhood
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City

Latest News

Source: KJTV Video
Seminole legend Cade Barnard returns to inspire young athletes
New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals
New Home falls in 2A State Semifinals
Nazareth knocked off Kennard 1-0 Wednesday morning in the 1A State Baseball Semifinals at Dell...
Nazareth wins 1A State Semifinal game
Source: KCBD Video
Nazareth takes on Kennard