Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
‘Unidentified Amarillo Object’: Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
‘Pay or surrender him’: Woman forced to give up puppy over $10,000 veterinary bill
Police chase ends in crash at Marsha Sharp and Ave. Q
Motorcyclist in Tuesday crash has died from injuries, LPD says
Lines of cars waited for the opening of the new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger in Kansas...
Patrick Mahomes opens first Whataburger in Kansas City
24-year-old Micajah Rhodes
Missing Lubbock man found safe

Latest News

Authorities released a dashcam video that shows a driver tackling an Illinois State Police...
VIDEO: Driver caught speeding attacks trooper to ‘avoid going to jail’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
As senators continue to hold negotiations on a gun safety reform deal, some lawmakers hope a...
Some optimism seen in Senate gun deal
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump
FILE - Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday,...
Michigan officer charged with murder in Lyoya shooting