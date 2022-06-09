Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Uvalde CISD Superintendent provides district update

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (KCBD) - On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will hold a press conference to provide a district update on grade-level alignment, safety and security, counseling, and upcoming district updates. The press conference will not include information on the ongoing investigation or personnel matters.

