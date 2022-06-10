Local Listings
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s to host fundraiser to aid Uvalde victims

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock restaurant Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is hosting a fundraiser for the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

Two adults and 19 children were killed during the attack. Beef ‘O’ Brady’s is one of many Texas organizations to step up to help the Uvalde community.

The fundraiser will be located at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s parking lot near Fourth St. and Elkhart Ave. For $10, the fundraiser’s meal consists of a burger, a bag of chips and a beer or soda. The event will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 11.

All of the proceeds generated during the event will be sent to Uvalde.

