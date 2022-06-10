Local Listings
Dangerous heat expected through the weekend

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the South Plains for Saturday and could be extended...
A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the South Plains for Saturday and could be extended through Sunday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the South Plains for Saturday and could be extended through Sunday.

A combination of above normal temperatures and high humidity will create conditions favorable for heat related illnesses.

Here are some heat-related safety suggestions:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Limit time in the sun and try to avoid peak heating in the afternoon
  • Find shade and air conditioning when possible
  • Wear light weight clothing and a hat
  • Don’t leave anyone in vehicle for any length of time
  • Protect pets outside and from heat of pavement

The weekend will be very hot with highs at or above 100 degrees for most of the South Plains both Saturday and Sunday near 100 on Monday.

It will be sunny with gusty winds Sunday and Monday.

