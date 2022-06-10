Dangerous heat expected through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the South Plains for Saturday and could be extended through Sunday.

A combination of above normal temperatures and high humidity will create conditions favorable for heat related illnesses.

Here are some heat-related safety suggestions:

Drink plenty of fluids

Limit time in the sun and try to avoid peak heating in the afternoon

Find shade and air conditioning when possible

Wear light weight clothing and a hat

Don’t leave anyone in vehicle for any length of time

Protect pets outside and from heat of pavement

The weekend will be very hot with highs at or above 100 degrees for most of the South Plains both Saturday and Sunday near 100 on Monday.

It will be sunny with gusty winds Sunday and Monday.

