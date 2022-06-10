Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Driver arrested after rollover at South Loop and University

A juvenile is in the hospital after a rollover crash just before 10 Thursday night on the South Loop 289 access road near Ave. W

Police arrested the driver for driving while intoxicated

Read more here: TRAFFIC: Vehicle rolled, struck fence at South Loop 289 and University Ave.

Lubbock ISD therapy dogs return from Uvalde

Lubbock ISD’s therapy dog team is back home after comforting families and first responders in Uvalde

The team is planning to go back to Uvalde in a few weeks

Read more here: ‘Their job was to bring comfort and love’: LISD therapy dogs impact the Uvalde community

Uvalde ISD police chief speaks out

The Uvalde ISD police chief says he did not consider himself the incident commander during the shooting

Pete Arredondo said they could not kick in the door and had to wait more than an hour for the keys to get inside

Follow the latest updates here: Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

