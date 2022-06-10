Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Driver arrested after rollover at South Loop and University

Lubbock ISD therapy dogs return from Uvalde

Uvalde ISD police chief speaks out

  • The Uvalde ISD police chief says he did not consider himself the incident commander during the shooting
  • Pete Arredondo said they could not kick in the door and had to wait more than an hour for the keys to get inside
  • Follow the latest updates here: Uvalde school police chief defends Texas shooting response

